‘Voice of the Tattoo’ to host Castle concert fundraiser

Veterans charity Erskine and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Trust will both benefit from a “an evening of soul stirring music” in Stirling Castle tomorrow night.

Sounds from Stirling Castle will be hosted by Edinburgh Military Tattoo compere Alasdair Hutton, and will feature the Capital Concert Band, the Herald Trumpets of Scotland, and the Pipes, Drums and Dancers of Queen Victoria School.

Raffle prizes to be won on the night too include an overnight stay at the Crags Hotel - donated by the hotel.

Tickets for the fundraiser, priced £22.50, are said to have sold quickly, but some are still available via www.erskine.org.uk/event/soundsfromstirlingcastle/









