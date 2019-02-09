Vital canal bridge repairs ‘could last 30 years’

Canal bridges at Twechar and Bonnybridge which have been out of order for more than a year will now be fully functional for up to three decades.

That’s how long Scottish Canals expects crucial repairs to last on bridges whose faults have blocked boat traffic on the Forth and Clyde Canal since early last year.

Work got underway on Monday, thanks to a £1,625m bail-out grant from the Scottish Government, and the canal will finally be able to fully reopen in spring.

The repairs project follows weeks of preparatory and inspection work by the Scottish Canals engineering team.

It will include designing and installing a new hydraulic system and lifting cylinders as well as installing a bridge deck levelling and monitoring system.

The work also includes fitting maintenance access platforms, replacing electrical wiring and installing new traffic barriers, lights, and an operator kiosk with CCTV system.