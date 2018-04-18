Village loses battle to bring back gala day

Organisers and fundraisers fighting to bring a children’s gala day back to their village have had to hold up their hands in defeat.

According to one of the committee, formed to raise funds to make the Airth Gala Day dream a reality, there was no real interest shown from members of the community in events being staged to help bring the event back.

Tracie Campbell said: “We are sorry to announce the committee will no longer be fundraising for the gala day due to lack of support for events that were being held. We are so sorry to have to take this step as we were doing it for the kids but with lack of funding we have no choice.

“Thanks to those that did help, any money that has been raised will be going to charity.”

The village already enjoys the spectacle – and footfall – Airth Highland Games brings when it is staged in North Greens Park every forth Saturday in July, but there were plans to have another day for the community – and mainly the village’s children – to enjoy after that.

Tracie told the Falkirk Herald this week that it would have cost at least £10,000 to bring the gala day back, but the committee had only coined in around £1500 from various events, so there was no way they were going to have enough time to increase the total before August – when the gala was planned to be held – even if there was interest from the community.

Tracie said: “We hoped we could have held it in August and I would have liked it to go ahead, but it’s like the more you do, the less you get help with. People say they want the gala day back, but they don’t necessarily want to come on board and do the work to make it happen.

“We just need to wait and see, but at the moment there will be no Airth Gala Day in 2018.”