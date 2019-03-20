Vigilance calls after series of Falkirk shed break-ins

Police in Forth Valley are investigating a spate of garden shed break-ins in Glen Village.

Several properties in Glen Crescent were targeted between Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

A Police Scotland spokesman said padlocks had been “forcibly removed” and various items stolen from within the sheds.

You may also be interested in:

Video: The Camelon bus that has no need for a driver

Ewan McGregor attacked former partner

18 photos of Falkirk in the 1980s

In what police believe to be a related incident, two males dressed in hooded tops were seen in the area removing a set of step ladders from the a work van before driving off in a transit van.

The police spokesman added: “All residents are asked to remain vigilant and also ensure all high valuable items are suitability secure.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk

Twitter: @falkirk_herald

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/falkirkherald