Video: Why Falkirk needs a new paper and cardboard recycling bin

The news last week that Falkirk residents will soon be getting a new burgundy bin for cardboard and paper certainly provoked a strong reaction.

The Council claims that the move will stop it throwing away £1.3m every year, however, opinion was split among the hundreds of people who commented on our Facebook page.

Councillor Paul Garner with Lois Friel and Leo Friel and the new bins.

Some disputed the need and practicality of a new bin, while others welcomed it and believe more should be done to enforce recycling.

In this video, Councillor Paul Garner explains the council’s zero waste strategy.