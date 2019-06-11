Video: Why Falkirk needs a new paper and cardboard recycling bin

The news last week that Falkirk residents will soon be getting a new burgundy bin for cardboard and paper certainly provoked a strong reaction.
The Council claims that the move will stop it throwing away £1.3m every year, however, opinion was split among the hundreds of people who commented on our Facebook page.
Some disputed the need and practicality of a new bin, while others welcomed it and believe more should be done to enforce recycling.
In this video, Councillor Paul Garner explains the council’s zero waste strategy.