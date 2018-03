Many of you might have been out sledging in the last few days, but one man tried something a little different in Bo'ness!

Xander Mitchell (24) decided to put his kayak to good use in Kinacres Park, Bo'ness, when he was unable to get to work in Rosyth.

Xander Mitchell in Bo'ness

Xander, a a scout leader at the 1st West Lothian Sea Scouts in Linlithgow, makes good time as he heads down the hill in his kayak.

Got a video from the snow? Send us it at editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk