Video: Runaway bus hits Falkirk Wheel centre

A runaway bus caused drama at the Falkirk Wheel yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle operated by First Bus appears to have careered down the steep hill outside the popular tourist attraction’s visitor’s centre.

There is understood to have been no driver or passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Thankfully no one was injured.

However, there was a lucky escape for the occupants of a nearby parked car which the bus narrowly missed.

The bus was towed away last night and The Falkirk Wheel remains open for business.

A full investigation is already underway by the bus company.

David Phillips, First Scotland East operations director, said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a collision with the gift shop at the Falkirk Wheel Visitor’s centre. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident and the police attended the scene. The bus involved has suffered substantial body damage, although the full extent is unknown.

“The reason behind the accident is unknown at this stage, but a thorough internal investigation is now underway to establish the root cause.

“Once the root cause has been established there will be remedial action implemented to avoid such an incident occurring again in the future.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: “An incident at The Falkirk Wheel yesterday saw a bus roll into the corner of building. The vehicle has now been removed and our engineers have assessed the situation. While there is some minor damage which needs to be repaired, the structure is sound and The Falkirk Wheel remains open.

“We are extremely concerned about public and staff safety and will be looking for the bus company to provide a review of practices to ensure that this will not happen again.”