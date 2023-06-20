Video: Four fire appliances speed to the scene of burning barn in Larbert area
A large barn was well ablaze when Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived at the scene in Larbert.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
An SRFS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.44pm on Monday, June 19 to reports of a building fire in Larbert. Operations Control mobilised four appliances to
the town's Bellsdyke Road, where firefighters were met by a fire involving a large outdoor barn containing hay.
"Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. There were no casualties."