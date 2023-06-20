News you can trust since 1845
Video: Four fire appliances speed to the scene of burning barn in Larbert area

A large barn was well ablaze when Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived at the scene in Larbert.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

An SRFS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.44pm on Monday, June 19 to reports of a building fire in Larbert. Operations Control mobilised four appliances to

the town's Bellsdyke Road, where firefighters were met by a fire involving a large outdoor barn containing hay.

"Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. There were no casualties."

The blaze broke out just before 9pm on Monday (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The blaze broke out just before 9pm on Monday (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
