Video: Fire appliances in attendance as blaze breaks out at luxury hotel in the Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 31st May 2024, 08:51 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 12:18 BST
A number of fire appliances and police officers were at the scene of a blaze which broke out at a popular hotel last night.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at Airth Castle Hotel in Airth. Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) crews attended and were battling a fire which broke out in the main building of the four-star hotel.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.25pm on Thursday, May 30, to reports of fire within a three-storey derelict building near Airth Castle.

"Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and a height appliance to the scene and extinguished the fire. There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe."

The 14th-century Airth Castle Hotel building was once owned by the family of Robert the Bruce and now boasts a luxury spa, an elegant restaurant and a large number of stylish rooms.

