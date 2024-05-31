Video: Fire appliances in attendance as blaze breaks out at luxury hotel in the Falkirk area
The incident happened on Thursday evening at Airth Castle Hotel in Airth. Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) crews attended and were battling a fire which broke out in the main building of the four-star hotel.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.25pm on Thursday, May 30, to reports of fire within a three-storey derelict building near Airth Castle.
"Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and a height appliance to the scene and extinguished the fire. There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe."
The 14th-century Airth Castle Hotel building was once owned by the family of Robert the Bruce and now boasts a luxury spa, an elegant restaurant and a large number of stylish rooms.
