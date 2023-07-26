Video: Eight fire crews battle blaze at Polmont waste recycling centre

The alarm was raised at 7,40pm on Tuesday, July 25, at Levenseat’s Lathallan waste and recycling centre.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted to reports of a fire within a recycling centre in Polmont. Operations Control mobilised appliances to Avondale Road,

where firefighters were met by a fire involving a large quantity of mattresses.

Firefieghters battle the blaze at the waste recycling centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. There were no casualties."

According to waste management experts Levenseat no one was injured as a result of the fire and the damage sustained to the facility was “minimal”.

A spokesperson said: “The fire service was called immediately, thanks to the swift effective action of the team and control measures, the fire was contained and

extinguished shortly thereafter.

Fortunately, no one has been injured. We would like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and our team for their efforts and their swift response to controlling

the fire resulting in minimal damage.

"We are currently looking into the cause of the fire and a full investigation will take place.”

The Lathallan facility processes non-hazardous household bulky waste, recovering material to be recycled and converting any unrecyclable material into a fuel for

energy from waste.

Last month Falkirk Council entered into a 10-year partnership with Levenseat which meant waste from bulky uplifts in the council area are now either recycled or turned into energy instead of ending up languishing in landfill.

The business bought the Lathallan site from Avondale Environmental – which continues to operate the nearby landfill site – in May last year for an undisclosed sum

and invested £4 million upgrading the facility, introducing new technologies and automated processes at the Lathallan site and creating 50 skilled jobs at the same time.