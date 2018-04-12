VIDEO: Controlled explosion to demolish structure at Longannet

A controlled explosion took place at Longannet Power Station this morning (Thursday) as part of the ongoing work on the site.

The blast, which took place at 11am, saw ScottishPower demolish a 6350 tonne steel precipitator structure.

Picture: Paul Ferguson

Residents from around the district reported hearing the explosion on social media.

Decommissioning work at the station has been ongoing for the past 15 months and the full demolition programme is set to run for approximately five years.

The removal of the steel structure was managed by ScottishPower’s contractor Brown and Mason.

Richard Cook, project manager at ScottishPower, said: “Decommissioning work at Longannet has been progressing well, and the focus up until now has been on removing internal plant and equipment from the turbine hall.

Picture: Paul Ferguson

“Working with Brown and Mason it was determined that the most effective way to demolish the steel precipitator structure was by controlled explosion.

“Local residents were notified, and the event went according to plan.

“As the work progresses we will ensure that the local community is kept updated on the work that is being carried out.”