Victim of the Whitecross farm tragedy

The heartbroken family of one of the men killed in last Monday’s farm tragedy have released his photograph.

Paul Henderson (48), of Grangemouth, died at Myrehead Farm, near Whitecross, when a wall he was working on collapsed.

Fellow worker Peter Walker (53), of Blackburn also died at the scene.

Two other men, aged 21 and 36, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh respectively suffering from serious injuries.

Falkirk Council had granted planning permission for six homes to be built on the land back in 2015 and the work was underway when the wall collapsed around 10am on the May 6.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Thomson, of Forth Valley CID, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of Peter and Paul, as well as those affected by this tragic incident, at this very difficult time.

“A multi-agency investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and provide both men’s loved ones, and their workmates, with the answers they require.”

Inquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and Police Scotland are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of this.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1081 of May 6.