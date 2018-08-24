Veterans need more community support

Single men in their 50s, throughout the Falkirk area, are more likely to become isolated when they leave the Armed Forces.

Veterans Scotland hosted by Denny and Dunipace Citizens Advice Bureau is working to address the issue and support more veterans.

Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee heard the majority of people referred to the service were single men between 49 and 59 who feel alone when they return home.

Andrew Wilson, policy and community planning manager, said: “That is our biggest client group and isolation is one of our biggest issues.

“A lot of members feel like they are part of a family in the Armed Forces and when they come out they feel isolated.”

An event is being organised later in the year to try and reach out to veterans, their friends and families.

Since 2013 Falkirk Council has invested £18,000 each year into the service which has been received well by the clients it has helped.