Veteran bus boss Douglas gains Stagecoach East top job

A former Falkirk Council executive is the new managing director of bus firm Stagecoach’s East Scotland operations.

Douglas Robertson’s appointment follows the death last year of former managing director Paul Thomas.

Mr Robertson, who has been commercial director with Stagecoach East Scotland since 2015, began his career with Stagecoach Bluebird in 1998 .

He later moved to management roles in First Edinburgh, Stagecoach Fife, Falkirk Council and Preston Bus before joining Transdev Blazefield in 2009.

Stagecoach UK’s Bus Managing Director for Scotland, Robert Andrew, said: “Having been part of the East Scotland team for the past four years, he has a vast knowledge of the business, the people and the network which will be of great benefit in his new role.

“I’d also like to thank Jon Oakey for his work as Interim Managing Director. Jon will now return to his position as Financial Director, Scotland.

“Stagecoach East Scotland already has the highest passenger satisfaction of any operator in Scotland and I look forward to working with Douglas and his wider team to build on the great work that has been done so far, and deliver even better bus services for local people.”

Douglas Robertson said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of Managing Director at a company I know so well and leading a team I thoroughly enjoy working with.

“East Scotland is a great place to live and work and has a very good bus network.

“I look forward to working with our partners to deliver further improvements for our customers in the future.”