(Very) last call for Still Game finale

Tickets go on sale today for three new shows in the last ever stage version production of the long-running TV comedy series Still Game.

The move follows an almost instant sell-out for the initial run of shows at the 12,500-seat Hydro venue in Glasgow.

However anyone hoping to attend one of the final, final performances needn’t plan a night with Jack, Victor and friends as an alternative to a pantomime outing this Christmas, as the production isn’t until October next year.

While the team behind the massively successful series have concluded it’s finally time to call it a day “overwhelming demand” led to three performances being added to the final run.

The new shows are on Friday, October 11, at 7,30pm and Saturday, October 12 to 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale at the Hydro in Glasgow via www.thessehydro.com

Still Game’s central characters Victor (Gregg Hemphill) and Jack (Ford Kiernan) first appeared as a sketch in TV comedy series Chewing the Fat, before appearing in their own show in 2002.

Three series, with 56 episodes, including Christmas specials, were followed by a hugely-successful stage show version.