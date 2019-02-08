Venice fellowship beckons for Falkirk arts student Heather

A talented student from Falkirk has won a unique chance to spend a month in Venice at the heart of one of the world’s most important arts festivals.

Heather Fulton, in her second year on the MA Arts, Festivals and Cultural Management course at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University, won the fabulous prize from the British Council Venice Fellowship.

Heather will spend a month in the famous Italian city - but she's not going as any ordinary sightseer.

Her academic efforts persuaded award judges to send her to the spectacular Biennale di Venezia alongside other students, graduates and researchers.

She will spend three days a week as an invigilator in the festival’s British Pavilion, and much of the rest of her time completing a challenging studies project,

Heather, who also works at the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh, said: “I’m really over the moon to have been offered a fellowship.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Venice, especially while the Biennale is on, so it’s such a privilege to be given the opportunity to work at the British Pavilion at this time.”

The Venice Fellowships aims to enrich the British Pavilion exhibition through research and discussion, and to extend its impact beyond Venice.

Heather said: “I’ve never worked abroad before so I’m really excited about that, especially the opportunity to meet new people and broaden my network in the sector.

“I’m also looking forward to being able to conduct my own research while I’m there.”

Queen Margaret University creative industries lecturer Dr Anthony Schrag said: “I am excited to hear that that Heather has been granted the Venice Fellowship.

“I know it was a tough selection process, with many of our students presenting excellent and worthy projects, but Heather pipped them to the post with her clear and focused project proposal.

“She is an active, dedicated and committed student within the MA Arts, Festivals and Cultural Management course at QMU.

“It is a programme that seeks to understand and apply knowledge of cultural management in all its various forms and shapes, and Heather is an important part of our graduating cohort.

“I know this fellowship will open doors for her career and her future practice - we are all very proud of her.”