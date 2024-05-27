Vandals target Falkirk youth charity and cause £1500-worth of damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of a youth charity has been left devastated after their minibus was targeted by vandals.

The vehicle belonging to the the Go Youth Trust was parked in the Meeks Road car park when it was badly damaged.

The charity has premises in nearby Glebe Street and the minibus is used regularly to take groups of young people for work placements and training, as well as providing day trips for disadvantaged youngsters during school holidays.

The 17-seater minibus was targeted between Friday, May 17 and Sunday, May 19.

The damaged rear window where the vandals gained access to the minibus. Pic: Contributed

Those responsible have broken the rear window before entering it, breaking two other windows then cut seatbelts meaning it cannot be used until the £1500-worth of damage is repaired.

They also drank alcohol leaving their empties behind.

Mark Wood, the charity’s head of operations said: “The impact of this act of vandalism will be felt widely across the charity, especially at this time of year. We have four residential camps and multiple day trips planned over the next couple of months for local young people and families.

"We are currently working on a contingency plan to ensure we can fulfil our duty of care to the young people who value and depend on us while the minibus is hopefully repaired.”

A report has been filed with Police Scotland but so far no update to the investigation.

Mark added: “This week we have a group of 12 young people on a skills based residential in Fife, as part of a Princes Trust Team programme. We also run several residential camps for young people and families. Last weekend we had 40 people attend our families weekend, and in two weeks we are taking over 65 young people away on a week long residential to Faskally House in Pitlochry.

"We are hoping we can secure alternative transport if our minibus is not repaired by that time.”

Go Youth Trust supports over 1000 mainly marginalised and disadvantaged young people across Falkirk, Grangemouth and Denny every year. They offer support through one to one mentoring, early intervention/barrier removal, skills development and employability programmes, universal youth work, as well as school holiday programmes, life changing opportunities and residential camps.