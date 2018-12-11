Vandals ruin Camelon community’s Christmas tree lights

Vandals have destroyed Christmas tree lights that were paid for by the community in Camelon - for the second year in a row.

The multi-coloured decorations on a tree beside the Beefeater restaurant on Camelon’s Main Street were vandalised last night.

The news was a huge disappointment to the volunteers on the committee who had fundraised to replace them after last year.

The Christmas tree lights at the Beefeater, Alexanders and in Tamfourhill are part of Camelon’s Winter Festival which is organised by volunteers and paid for by the Big Lottery.

However, the lottery funds do not stretch to replacing vandalised lights and the committee had to fundraise for replacements last year, when all three sets of lights were destroyed.

Liz McKinley, the secretary of the Winter Festival, said: “This is just mindless people ruining it for everyone else.

“I think a lot of people think the Beefeater pays for those lights, but it’s actually the community, through fundraising.

“The Winter Festival is fantastic and we do it because there are lots of families who are struggling, particularly at this time of year, and we are determined to keep it going!

“We’ve put too much into it to give up now!”

“We are just waiting to see if the lights can be repaired or if they will need replaced - it that’s the case, it won’t happen this year, obviously.”

The lights are just part of the Winter Festival which includes a fun day in Camelon Community Centre and lantern parade.

The Big Lottery funded the festival for the first three years only but Liz says the success of the Winter Festival means they are determined to continue through fundraising and hope to find some sponsorship.

The vandalism has been reported to the police.

The decorations have since been fixed and are now working.