Urban canal marina scheme wins its crucial go-ahead

Plans to build a canal marina in Winchburgh have won approval from Historic Environment Scotland, allowing work to start early in the new year.

The development will ultimately allow boat owners in the new town being developed around the historic village to access Falkirk and beyond by canal - and vice versa.

The marina will include 20 berths and a further 29 canal moorings, and will bring enhanced public access while also aiming to attract homebuilders and commercial operators.

John Hamilton, chief executive ar Winchburgh Developments Ltd. said: “The new canal marina is central to the Winchburgh masterplan, enhancing the town centre environment and connecting the new greenspaces via a network of public cycle paths and walkways.

“Overlooking the marina will be new commercial and residential spaces, providing Winchburgh with exceptional leisure space that few towns in Scotland are able to boast.

“We’re sure this will become a great asset for the area.”

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: “The Winchburgh canal marina will bring great benefits to the local community in Winchburgh and canal users in Scotland.

“It is fitting that as we approach the 200th anniversary of the completion of the Union Canal we will also be able to welcome this new marina to Winchburgh, expanding its rich history.”