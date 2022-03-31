Update: Police name man killed in Forth Valley road crash

Police Scotland can confirm the man who died following the road crash on the A908 near Tillicoultry at the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Wilson, from Tullibody.

Around 9am on Sunday, March 27 officers were attending another incident when they came across a black Volkswagen Golf, partially concealed in woodland, down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

Mr Wilson was the driver and sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Wilson was killed following the road traffic incident

Enquiries have established that the car may have crashed whilst travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am but the crash is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been previously reported to the emergency services.

Sergeant David Marr, of Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Wilson’s family and friends at this difficult time. Robert’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious, however, our enquiries into the full circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have seen the car involved prior to the crash.

“Similarly I would also appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of March 27.

