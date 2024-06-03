Update on M9 collision which left cyclist critical and motorway closed for hours
The road accident between an Audi and cyclist took place shortly after 5pm last night, June 2 on the M9.
It was close to junction 7 for the M876 known as the Kinnaird interchange.
The 26-year-old male cyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a critical condition.
A second male cyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley royal Hospital in Larbert for assessment, whilst the driver of the Audi was not injured.
The road was closed for over seven hours to allow for road policing investigations and reopened around 12.30am this morning.
Inspector Andrew Thomson, from the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.
“We are particularly keen to speak with any motorists who were in the area around 5pm on Sunday and may have dashcam footage, which could prove useful to the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2738 of June 2.
