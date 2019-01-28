Update: Body found in canal in Bainsford

Police have released further information after a body was discovered in the canal in Bainsford this morning (Monday).

Investigating officers have confirmed a man was found in the water near to the Gambero Rosso restaurant shortly after 9am.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man's body found in the canal in Bainsford. Pictures: Michael Gillen

The cause of his death is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to the Bainsford area around 9.20am on Monday, January 28 following a report of a body in the canal.

“A man was recovered from the water and sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”