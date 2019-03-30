Unique Unicorn Festival says ‘it’s finally Spring’

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) launches its 2019 season on Monday, and one of the highlights of the season will be a special festival to celebrate the country’s own magical heraldic animal - the unicorn.

Stirling Castle is to be the venue for a dedicated Unicorn Festival on April 6 and 7, when families will be invited to discover just how this fabled beast became a central icon of Scottish nationhood ... and get the chance to meet one too.

On Monday more than 50 attractions throughout Scotland will reopen their doors for the summer season, in readiness for an annual deluge of tourists to key movie sites including Blackness Castle (Outlaw King, Outlander, and Mary Queen of Scots) and Linlithgow Palace.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Commercial & Tourism at HES, said “The start of the season is always an exciting time for us, as we get ready to welcome new and returning visitors to our sites across the country.

“At HES we are passionate about being able to provide experiences that allow locals and visitors alike to explore Scotland’s rich heritage.

“Embracing the vast history of the country, we’re able to bring the stories of our past to life in new and innovative ways through our programme of events.”

There’s more information on HES venues and events at https://www.historicenvironment.scot/