‘Unique’ Outlaw King big screen showing ... at Bannockburn

The National Trust for Scotland is advertising “a truly unique screening” of blockbuster movie Outlaw King at the Battle of Bannockburn visitor centre this month.

The January 26 screening beings with a tour of the centre, led by Dr Callum Watson, one of the historical advisors on the film, who will discuss the key events of the film and conduct a Q&A session.

For the afternoon screening, the Q&A will be led by Scott McMaster, chief historical advisor for the film.

The evening screening will feature a talk by the film’s First Assistant Director/Co-Producer, Danny McGrath.

The organisers say attendees will be met by the centre’s re-enactment team.

Film-goers will be invited to mingle with Robert Bruce, James Douglas, and other characters in the film.

The event is strictly over-18, because of the film’s rating, and tickets are £5.

