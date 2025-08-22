Don’t let a simple mistake ruin your holiday this summer 😅

The Bank Holiday getaway is about to begin.

If you are heading abroad, make sure you are familiar with the travel rules.

But can you take your vape on the plane?

Millions of people will be preparing to get away this August bank holiday weekend. Roads and public transport are expected to be chock-a-block over the coming days.

Brits might also be heading to the airport to catch a bit of last minute summer sun. However, before you finish your packing, make sure you don’t get caught out by travel rules.

Markus Lindblad, from Northerner , breaks down the common packing mistakes Brits are making in 2025, not only landing them in hot water, but sometimes even preventing them from jetting off at all. Here’s all you need to know:

Can you take vapes on a plane?

71 per cent have sneakily inhaled nicotine where they shouldn’t have | Shutterstock

The expert explained: “You can generally take vapes on a plane, but they must be in your carry-on luggage, not your checked baggage. You are not, however, permitted to use the vape whilst on the plane.

“For those needing a nicotine kick, take nicotine pouches on the plane to use until you’ve reached your destination. They are allowed both in carry-on and checked luggage and can be used safely on planes.”

He advises that Nicotine pouches are regulated in some countries however, so always make sure you dispose of them when you land if you’re unsure of the local laws.

Can you use portable chargers on planes?

Markus continues: “Most of us use our phones to carry travel documents and boarding passes, so a portable charger has become essential. However, the lithium-ion batteries commonly found inside power banks pose a fire risk to aircraft and confined cabin spaces if damaged.

“Most airlines allow portable chargers packed in your carry-on luggage but not in checked luggage. However, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Thai Airways prohibit the use of power banks to charge personal devices during a flight. Check with your airline before you fly!”

Can I still only take 100ml liquid in hand luggage?

He explained: “At most airports, you can only bring liquids in containers of 100ml or less, however Edinburgh and Birmingham have recently scrapped this rule, making them the only two airports to do this so far. Other UK airports, including Gatwick and Newcastle, now let you leave liquids in your bag at security, thanks to new 3D CT scanners.

“Medications and baby food have separate rules. It’s also fine to take your own food, like sandwiches or pasta salads, through security and onto the plane which could save you from paying airport food prices too.”

Can I bring a disposable vape back into the UK?

The expert said: “While the sale of disposable vapes is banned in the UK, they are still perfectly legal in many countries so Brits can purchase these devices whilst they’re abroad. Entering the UK with a disposable vape is only an offence if you intend to sell it, so as long as it's for personal use then you're not breaking any laws.

“If you’re not returning to the UK and carrying disposable vapes elsewhere, check the banned items list for each country before re-packing your luggage as some other countries have banned vapes.”

Should I follow UK packing rules or the country I’m visiting?

Markus continued: “Different countries may have completely different travel rules, including packing. Dubai has introduced new rules on medication, only allowing items in checked baggage.

“Mexico has a total ban on vapes making packing them anywhere in your luggage illegal. While the UK rules may be different, you don’t want to get into trouble when you land in your holiday destination! If the rules vary, speak to a staff member at the airport check-in desk and seek their advice.”

