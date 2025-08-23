The common passwords most likely to put you at risk of being hacked

Experts have revealed the most common passwords that people use 😨

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cybersecurity is one of the most pressing issues in the 21st century.

Having your accounts hacked is a terrifying prospect.

But which passwords are more likely to be breached?

The most common words, phrases and values used in passwords have been revealed. Experts warn that the terms are also the ones most likely to get you hacked.

Brand new data released by AI search analytics platform Peec AI is based on over 100 million different passwords. Having scrapped through the details, the experts have revealed the most common choices for online password protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the 2024 Bitwarden World Password Day survey, which gathered insights from 2,400 individuals, 36% of respondents admitted to using personal information in their passwords. The experts also warn that between April 2024 and May 2025, another 19 billion passwords were made available online, accessible to cybercriminals looking to exploit them.

From names, years, seasons, number combinations, and values, to sports, football teams, famous celebrities and fictional characters, here are the passwords you should really avoid using.

What are the most common passwords?

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The name ‘Michael’ is one of the most used names for passwords, included in 107,678 passwords. ‘Daniel’ is the second most used name, with a count of 99,399 passwords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other names including ‘Ashley’, ‘Jessica’, ‘Charlie’, ‘Jordan’ and ‘Michelle’ are among the most used for password protections.

Often, several websites will ask you to create a password which contains numbers as well. However, 6,621,933 passwords contain the not-so-complicated number combination of ‘123456’.

‘123456789’ is the second most popular number combination, featuring in 2,258,198 passwords, followed by ‘111111’, used 968,155 times.

‘Password’ has been used 946,935 times, along with ‘qwerty’ 878,496 times and ‘abc123’ 842,399 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to years, ‘2013’ was the one that is used most often, according to the data.