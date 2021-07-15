As people across the UK prepare for Covid-19 restrictions to ease from Monday July 19, more and more of us are eagerly awaiting the chance to finally travel abroad to the sunnier, warmer destinations which have remained closed off to travellers for much of the pandemic.

The most recent announcement from the UK Government about which countries Brits can travel to without having to quarantine has seen several new countries, including Bulgaria and Croatia added to the green travel list for the UK’s traffic light travel system.

But the latest travel update for the UK also saw the shock announcement that the Balearic Islands, including Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera, would be moved to the amber list for travel.

This news comes just two weeks after these popular summer holiday locations were moved to the UK’s green list.

The British Virgin Islands will also join the Balearic Islands on the amber list, with these changes taking effect on July 19.

Here’s everything you need to know about travelling to Spain and its neighbouring Balearic Islands after the update.

What’s the UK travel guidance for travelling to Spain?

Spain is currently on the amber list in the United Kingdom, meaning that it is one of the countries which people are advised not to travel to in order to prevent the spread of covid-19 or its new or more highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant and Lambda variant.

For travel to Spain, the Spanish government requires that those arriving from the UK present either a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination on entry into the country.

Proof of vaccination must show that you have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Spain as well the date of your vaccine, easily identifiable personal information and that you have been vaccinated with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organisation.

The NHS Covid Pass can be used as proof of vaccination status for travellers from England and Wales, while NHS letters and covid-19 vaccination certificates will be accepted for those travelling from Scotland.

You will also have to complete a pre-travel Health Control declaration form to enter Spain.

On returning and re-entering the UK, current coronavirus travel guidelines state that those returning from amber list countries to the United Kingdom will have to self-isolate for 10 days either at home or wherever they are staying.

You also have to take a Covid-19 test prior to travelling, as well as book day two and day eight travel tests with the provider in your country.

But from July 19, those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine for ten days when returning from an amber list country, and will only have to complete one test on day two upon arriving back in the UK.

Unfortunately, if you have not yet been fully vaccinated you will need to abide by the rules set out above, with the main requirements being that you self-isolate for 10 days upon return and take two PCR tests on day two and day eight of your isolation period.

Can I travel to Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca?

As the UK Government have shifted the Balearic Islands back off the green list, from 4am on Monday July 19 the popular Spanish islands of Ibiza, Menorca, Mallorca and Formentera will be back on the amber list.

The sudden switch is a reminder that with Covid-19 cases still rising in many locations across the world, countries on the green list can quickly become no longer quarantine-free destinations for UK travellers.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that cases in the Balearic Islands had almost doubled since being added to the green list two weeks ago.

Maderia is one of several countries currently on the UK green watchlist, meaning it is at risk of moving to amber along with mainland Portugal.

From Monday 19 July onwards, the same rules as listed for Spain above will apply to the Balearic Islands – with only those who have been fully vaccinated not needing to quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

Once again, you will also have to take a test before travelling home, two tests as per government requirements, with different providers depending on whether you live in Scotland, and England and Wales.

