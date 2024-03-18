Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision, involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and an HGV, happened on the A91, between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout, around 3.50pm on Sunday, March 17.

Emergency services attended and the rear seat passengers of the Corsa, two males aged 17 and 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition. The front seat passenger, 17-year-old female, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal road traffic collision(Picture: Submitted)

The 29-year-old male driver of the HGV was not injured. He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further enquiries.

The road was closed to allow for crash investigations to take place and reopened around 2.40am on Monday, March 18.

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident and their families and friends at this difficult time. We will continue to offer support as our investigation progresses.

“It’s vital we establish exactly what happened here and I’m appealing to anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact us. Regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time.”