Two residents rescued from kitchen blaze

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was quickly on the scene to deal with a kitchen fire this morning and help two people suffering from smoke inhalation.

A fire broke out in a groundfloor flat in West Bridge Street, Falkirk, just before 9am and firefighters were called to the premises – which was contained in a block of three residences – to deal with the blaze using breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two residents received oxygen before being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service who were also at the scene.

Traffic flow was affected by the incident for a short time as police put diversions in place while firefighters did their job.