Two police officers seriously injured in M90 incident

Two police officers have been seriously injured following a collision while they were responding to reports of a drunk driver.

A marked BMW 330 patrol car containing two police officers left the northbound carriageway of the M90, just north of junction four, at around 9.40pm last night.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Emergency services attended at the scene and the road was closed.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He was later transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh with neurological injuries.

While the passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital with back injuries.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, from road policing east, said: “The officers in the patrol car were responding to the report of a drunk driver on the motorway when the collision happened.

“Our thoughts are with both officers and their families at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call Police Scotland on the 101 number quoting the incident reference number 3798 of October 6.”

The road at the scene was closed while a full crash scene investigation was carried out.

It reopened at around 9.20am this morning.