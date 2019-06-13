Two people treated at scene of Camelon house fire

Paramedics treated two people at the scene of a house in Camelon this morning but it is understood no-one was seriously injured.

Firefighters are still in attendance at the blaze in Mansionhouse Road which broke out just after 6am.

Police also attended the incident and closed a number of routes including Carmuirs Avenue while fire crews tackled the fire and the top of Mansionhouse Road remains closed.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 6.07am to attend an incident in Camelon, Falkirk.

“We dispatched our special operations team, one ambulance and a manager and treated two casualties at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call to a fire within a two-storey building at 6.04am this morning in Mansionhouse Road and a number of fire appliances were dispatched and remain at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two pumps and a height appliance were still in attendance as of 12.10pm.”