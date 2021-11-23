Two men seriously injured as military vehicle crashes in Forth Valley area

The incident happened on the A9 at the Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane just before 10am today – Tuesday, November 23.

The army lorry had been travelling south on the A9 before the incident and subsequently came to rest on the roundabout.

The road traffic crash happened at the Keir Roundabout near Dunblane

Two occupants – men aged 33 and 21 – were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment and while their injuries are serious they are not considered life threatening.

Sergeant John Lang, of Stirling road policing unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident. We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward.

“We also want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0670 of November 23.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.