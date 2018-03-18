Two killed in Plean road collision

Two men died in a road tragedy near Plean yesterday morning when a car drove off the M9 and ended in a field.

The victims of the collision, which happened around 6.50am, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed between junctions 8 and 9 for about 10 hours while police investigations continued.

The car involved, a grey Toyota Hillux, had been travelling eastbound about a mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange when it left the road and came to rest in a field.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can help to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their friends and families at this time.

“I would ask anyone who was on the M9 immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I also would appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward to assist with our investigations.

“Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to the inquiry is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 902 of March 17, or report this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.