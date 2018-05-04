Two in hospital after Polmont garage collapses

Two people were rescued from the debris of a garage in Polmont today after it collapsed while they were working.

The victims were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the accident in Polmont’s Colonsay Avenue.

All three emergency services were quickly on the scene after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.49pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the Falkirk Herald: “Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Colonsay Avenue.

“Two casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transported to Forth Valley Hospital.

“Crews left the scene at 3.46pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Firefighters in protective gear were involved in the emergency operation.

Pictures and video by Michael Gillen.