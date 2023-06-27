News you can trust since 1845
Two fire appliances called out to battle house blaze in Grangemouth

Firefighters were called out to deal with a burning house in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Kersiebank Avenue.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.32pm on Monday, June 26 to reports of a dwelling fire at Kersiebank Avenue in Grangemouth.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where firefighters were met with a semi-detached dwelling well alight and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 2.09pm.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)Firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)
Firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)
"There were no casualties"

