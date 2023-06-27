The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Kersiebank Avenue.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.32pm on Monday, June 26 to reports of a dwelling fire at Kersiebank Avenue in Grangemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where firefighters were met with a semi-detached dwelling well alight and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 2.09pm.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)