Two fire appliances called out to battle house blaze in Grangemouth
Firefighters were called out to deal with a burning house in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST
The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Kersiebank Avenue.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.32pm on Monday, June 26 to reports of a dwelling fire at Kersiebank Avenue in Grangemouth.
"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where firefighters were met with a semi-detached dwelling well alight and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 2.09pm.
"There were no casualties"