TV show’s visit to Kelpies brings £10,000 windfall for Laura

A lucky woman landed £10,000 after the National Lottery’s Race to the Numbers challenge stopped off at the Helx tonight.

The show, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, asks people to follow a series of clues on social media and ITV to discover where it will be broadcast from each Saturday night.

Each week a venue is chosen that has benefited from National Lottery funding.

VIDEO: The story behind the Kelpies

And during an advertising break in Britain’s Got Talent this evening, Stephen was unveiled standing in front on the Kelpies.

All those who made it along to the park within 30 minutes were given a number, with one chosen at random picking up the mammoth cheque.

And the lucky local winner was Laura Anne McEwan, who told Stephen she intended spending the money on doing up her garden.