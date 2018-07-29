Tryst Brewery invades the Wheatsheaf

There’s a treat in store for Falkirk fans of Larbert’s Tryst Brewery this week coming, when no less than ten of the award-winning firm’s beers will be pouring at the town’s Wheatsheaf Inn.

A common complaint among cask ale aficionados is that local brews often only appear as “guest ales” in many bars - and that just as you’re acquiring a taste for them they disappear (to reappear who knows when).

Besides field-leading cask ales like Carronade, brewer and Tryst founder John McGarva has won industry recognition for his superb range of bottled products.

Tryst Brewery needs no introduction on the local scene, and is certainly among the top ten cask ale producers in Scotland, with a string of significant plaudits to its credit.

But from Wednesday until August 8 the Wheatsheaf (Falkirk’s oldest pub) will be running what almost amounts to a Tryst festival - a showcase of beers eagerly sought in the real ale haunts of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

On Saturday there’s also the chance to meet brewer and Tryst founder John McGarva at the Baxters Wynd pub, and learn from him first hand just how he created a flourishing enterprise from scratch - and there’s live music on Sunday too.