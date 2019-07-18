Trio of Falkirk area transformation projects up for awards

Three major projects that have transformed parts of the Falkirk area have made the shortlist in prestigious Scottish Government awards that celebrate achievement in planning.

Falkirk’s Townscape Heritage Initiative, the Inner Forth Landscape Initiative, and the Carron Dams project have all been shortlisted in different categories of the Scottish Awards for Quality Planning 2019.

And all three of the projects are also looking for your vote for in the People’s Choice, which asks the public to choose a project they feel has made a difference to their local area.

The judges are looking for innovation, impact, and qualities that can be transferred – something Falkirk’s planning and environment department hopes they’ll find in each of the projects.

Falkirk’s £5.5 million Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) included the major refurbishment of the High Street’s iconic Steeple and repair work on many of the town centre’s historic buildings, shopfronts and streets.

The Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI) saw Falkirk Council working together with Stirling and Clackmannan councils as well as the RSPB, Historic Environment Scotland and numerous landowners and community groups.

The £4 million partnership programme, which ran from 2014 to 2018 delivered over 50 projects to “conserve, enhance and celebrate” the unique landscape at the upper reaches of the Firth of Forth and its achievements have been nominated in the Partnership category of the awards.

And the work to transform Carron Dams from a disused industrial site to a ‘dam fine’ place for visitors to enjoy with new paths and interpretive artwork has been recognised in the People section, highlighting the work of the pupils and staff of Larbert High School who have been heavily involved in the changes.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “Being shortlisted for these prestigious awards is a significant result and all three of the projects are worthy winners in their respective categories.

“The projects have all helped to transform the area they are located in and local communities have been at the heart of what they have managed to achieve.

“It is a difficult choice however we are urging everyone across the Falkirk area to make their voices heard and choose one of the three projects for the People’s Choice award before 30 September.

“Whatever the result the communities of Falkirk can be justifiably proud in getting to this stage in the competition.”

Richard Broadley, planning and environment manager, said: “Being shortlisted is a really nice thing – it’s great recognition to get to this stage in three different categories.

“I’d have to say that we’re up against some very stiff competition, so we’re really chuffed that Falkirk is in there. There have been so many great people involved – we’re very grateful to the landowners, building owners, community groups, agencies and other partners who have been involved.”

“I couldn’t possibly pick one of the three but we would be very grateful if people would take the time to vote for their favourite.”