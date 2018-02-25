Trinity date for Ben’s dinosaur show

TV naturalist and conservationist Dr Ben Garrod is in Falkirk in April 2, with a show dedicated to one of his favourite subjects - dinosaurs.

Among many other subjects he has presented programmes such as Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur and a six part series called Secrets of Bones on Channel 4.

In his Falkirk show, designed to appeal to kids, he’ll be using film footage and pictures from his own palaeontological digs to “tell you everything you ever wanted to know about dinosaur - and more”.

It’s an interactive show where children are given the chance to ask questions and show off their dinosaur knowledge to the audience - Ben’s assistant will roam the auditorium with a microphone and take questions from as many children as possible”.

“So you think you know about dinosaurs?” is at Trinity Church at 2pm on Monday, April 2, prices £12 (adult), £10 (child) or £40 (family) - tickets from the church office or via www.seetickets.com