Trinity Church date for meeting on women’s pension rights

A Falkirk women’s rights group are staging a Saturday meeting aimed at helping women born in the 50’s to fight for a fair pensions deal.

Falkirk and Stirling Women Against State Pension Inequality ((WASPI) are staging a coffee, cake and chat session in Falkirk Trinity Church ahead of formal complaints to the Department of Work and Pensions over “maladministration” on pension changes.

It’s argued that when the pension age for women was raised from 60 to 65 WASPI women had no time to put in place alternative financial arrangements to “see them through” to the new state retirement age.

A spokeswoman said: “We are calling for fair transitional state pension arrangements for all WASPI women. “Ultimately, this means a bridging pension and compensation for those affected to cover the period between age 60 and the new State Pension Age.

“WASPI do not oppose State Pension equalisation, nor are we asking for a reversal of any Pension Act”.

WASPI agrees with age equalisation with men, but is campaigning against the “unfair” way the changes were implemented.

It’s argued there was little or no personal notice (1995/2011 Pension Acts), faster than promised (2011 Pension Act), and no time to make alternative plans.

The group says: “Retirement plans have been shattered with devastating consequences.​

“We started the campaign with just five ordinary women, who in 2015 got together and decided to fight this injustice.”

The Trinity Church meeting is on Saturday, February 10 from 11am to 1pm,

For further information email: FalkirkArea_Waspi@hotmail.com or visit Facebook: Falkirk Area “Waspi” group or website: waspi.co.uk