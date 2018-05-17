Tributes paid to retired Bainsford minister

Tributes have been paid to a respected minister who has passed away.

Reverend Michael Philip, who preached at Bainsford Parish Church before he retired in 2014, sadly passed away on Thursday, May 3.

Michael went to Larbert Village Primary School before the family moved to Broughty Ferry.

He studied science at Dundee University but left after two years before working for a short spell with the Bank of Scotland in Dundee.

He then went to New College Edinburgh and gained a Bachelor of Divinity.

Michael took on a number of different summer placements before being called to be the minister at Banton linked with Twechar in 1978.

Tem years later he moved to Blairgowrie St Mary’s South linked with Bendochy, before coming to Bainsford in 2001.

Reverend Andrew Sarle, locum minister at Bainsford, said: “He was not afraid to bring a different slant to worship and mission in Bainsford, in working with schools, and taking to radio mics, PowerPoint and alternative sources of hymns with ease.

“He served as chaplain to local schools and was proud to report that one former pupil had met him later and described what he said at assemblies as ‘challenging and memorable’. He took his duties as chaplain to Bainsford Boys’ and Girls’ Brigades seriously, despite them not being really in his comfort zone.

“Areas of his ministry which he probably would describe as being his comfort zone included preaching the word, particularly to those in care homes, where his services were much appreciated by residents, relatives and staff.”

Michael also led Time for Reflection in the Scottish Parliament in 2010.

Outside of his ministerial calling Michael was a keen dog owner and model railway enthusiast.

He retired in the summer of 2014 and moved to Scone, Perthshire. He is survived by wife Janice, son Henry, mother Margaret and sister Jean.

His funeral took place at Perth North Church yesterday (Wednesday).