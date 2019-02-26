Tributes paid to Grangemouth dog walker after tragic lorry accident

Tributes have been paid to a “friendly, happy” dog walker who died following a tragic accident in Grangemouth yesterday morning (Monday, February 25).

The man, known locally as Gary and understood to be in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a lorry yesterday afternoon at around 8.40am on Wood Street.

He was rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert where he later died from his injuries.

It is understood he was walking two dogs, believed to be German Shepherds, at the time of the accident.

Police have confirmed there were two dogs at the scene when the accident happened and that the man lived locally in Grangemouth.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after lorry crash

Falkirk passengers face disruption over train cancellations

Top Falkirk hotel welcomes first apprentice chef in new programme

A pink bouquet of flowers has been laid at the spot where the tragedy unfolded with a tribute note addressed to “Gary” saying he would be “so missed but not forgotten”.

A man, who works nearby where the accident occurred, said: “I was working when it happened and was one of the first on the scene with another colleague then the police and ambulance came.

“There were two German Shepherds there too - really lovely dogs.

“I didn’t know Gary personally but I would see him walking past every day with the dogs he was walking and he would smile and say hello – he was friendly and always seemed happy. It’s a real tragedy.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said further details could not be released at this time as investigations were ongoing.

He added: “Road policing officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident number 646 of February 25.”