Tributes are laid to mark Broxburn tragedy

Floral tributes have been laid in Broxburn at the scene where a woman died after being hit by a lorry on Friday morning.

Another woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed by police for a large part of the afternoon.

One of the tributes reads: “Our sincerest condolences on your loss. Love and big love from Broxburn.”

Police Scotland’s inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of April 5, 2019.