Tributes after biking tragedy

Tributes have been paid to the motorcyclist killed in last week’s accident on Glasgow Road in Camelon.

George Anderson (49) died at the scene last Wednesday morning when his Yamaha motorbike collided with a bin lorry travelling in the opposite direction on the stretch of road near the Mariner Centre.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the scene around 7.25am.

Mr Anderson, from Shieldhill, worked for Falkirk Council and David Pugh, his supervisor, said: “George was a popular employee with his colleagues and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Our deepest sympathy goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

After his name was released on Thursday tributes were posted on social media.

Niece Sarah Anderson said: “RIP Uncle George. No-one deserves to die like this, shine bright.”

Leah Graham wrote: “RIP my big pal. Life won’t be the same without our chats and laughs. Never met such a gentleman!”

Sergeant David Ross said: “Once again, our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Anderson’s family and we are conducting a thorough collision investigation to establish exactly what happened.

“We remain keen to hear from any motorists who either witnessed the collision or believe they have dash-cam footage that can aid our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 546 of September 19.