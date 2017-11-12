Trespassers blamed for disruption to Larbert rail service

Trespassers on the railway line reportedly forced ScotRail to close the line between Larbert and Stirling yesterday evening.
Details of the incident have yet to be disclosed, but disruption to services is said to have continued until after 8.30pm.
It’s understood services were also affected between Glasgow Queen Street and Dunblane, Alloa and Aberdeen, along with services between Edinburgh and Dunblane and Alloa.
