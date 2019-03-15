Travelodge prepares to open second Falkirk hotel

Budget chain Travelodge is seeking a Falkirk site for its second local hotel, as part of a major expansion north of the border.

The firm is adding 21 new hotels to its Scottish estate, and appears to predict Brexit will benefit the “staycation” market in Britain - notably in Scotland, which it says is a top destination.

Together with other new hotels in areas as diverse as Inverness, Loch Lomond and Newton Mearns, the new Falkirk outlet will see the Scottish estate increase to 45.

Collectively the Travelodge Scottish expansion programme is said to be worth £125 million for third party investors, while creating 380 new jobs.

Pascal Bamford, Travelodge District Manager for West Scotland said: “Falkirk is an important growth area for us.

“We already have a hotel there which is trading very well and we are actively looking for the ideal site to open our second hotel.

“This will represent an investment of £6 million and a job creation of 15”.

He added: “It’s also great news for the local economy as Travelodge customers spend double their room rate with local businesses during their stay which equates to a multi-million spend annually.”