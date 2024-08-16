Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major programme of works to refurbish the deck of a bridge carrying the M9 motorway over Bonsyde Road near Linlithgow is due to begin on Saturday, August 24.

The works are expected to last for several months and will require lane closures on the M9 between Junctions 3 and 4 as well as a series of overnight closures.

Continuous alternative lane closures will be in place throughout the works with a 40mph speed limit, however the hard shoulders of the motorway will be used to ensure that two lanes in each direction remain open to traffic.

The first overnight carriageway closure is planned on the night of Sunday 25 August between 20:00 and 06:00. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place in both directions:

Eastbound traffic will be directed to leave the M9 at Junction 4 and follow the M9 westbound to exit at at M9 Junction 5, continuing via the A905, the A904 and the A993 through Bo’ness, the A904 and A803 to re-join the M9 eastbound at Junction 3. This diversion will add approximately 1.5 miles and add ten minutes to journey times.

Westbound traffic will be directed to leave the M9 at Junction 3 and follow the A803, the A904, the A993 through Bo’ness, the A904 and the A905 to re-join the M9 westbound at Junction 5. This will add an estimated 1.5 miles and add ten minutes to journey times.

Details of further overnight carriageway closures will be announced when timings are confirmed.

The local road underneath the bridge will not be affected.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “This programme of refurbishment is essential to preserve the structural integrity of this bridge and extend its service life for decades to come.

“The works have been planned to minimise disruption to road users as far as possible. We’ll keep two lanes open in each direction and do not expect traffic to experience significant delays as a result of lane closures.

“Some overnight carriageway closures are however unavoidable. The first of these will take place on the night of Sunday 25 August and we will publish the remaining dates as soon as these are confirmed.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding.”

BEAR Scotland is leading this project as part of its responsibility for the South East Trunk Road Network on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.