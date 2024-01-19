Network Rail engineers will be delivering safety-critical engineering works on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line from January 29 until February 2.

The project will help to prevent stones potentially falling from a 10m-high rockface above the line.

Engineers will be working around-the-clock to install specialist netting and rock anchors on the 100m-long rock cutting to the east of the old Ratho station.

The work is being undertaken now as the sub-zero temperatures common in Scotland in winter could cause the condition of the cutting to deteriorate.

It is vital to the safe running of the railway and cannot be delivered without a short-term closure of the line as overhead powerlines will need to be switched off while engineers carry out the work.

The project will mean significant disruption to services, including Glasgow to Edinburgh, via Falkirk High, services which will terminate at Linlithgow with no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Linlithgow.

Dunblane to Edinburgh services will terminate at Falkirk Grahamston, with no service between Edinburgh Waverley and Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh to Helensburgh/Milngavie services will terminate at Bathgate, with no train service from Waverley to Bathgate.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The work we are delivering is vital to the safe running of the railway and cannot be completed without a short closure of the line.

“We understand the inconvenience this project will cause to our customers and have put plans in place that deliver these improvements as quickly as possible. We thank passengers for their patience while we complete this safety-critical work.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, added: “We understand the disruption this will cause to customers' journeys but it is essential that Network Rail carries out these works.

“We are working hard to finalise plans to provide alternative travel.”

Passengers should check their journey at National Rail Enquiries or with their individual train operator.