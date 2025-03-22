Overnight closures and diversions are planned on the M90 on Monday night to allow Bear Scotland to carry out a variety of maintenance tasks on and around the Queensferry Crossing.

Work to be carried out includes testing power supplies for the automated barriers that are used to divert M90 traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, installation of new CCTV cameras and inspection of the central reserve parapet.

Between 10pm and 6am on Monday night, the M90 southbound will be closed between M90 Junction 1B Ferrytoll and M9 Junction 1A with diversions in place.

Southbound traffic will be diverted off the M90 at Ferrytoll, across the A9000 Forth Road Bridge, down the A9000 public transport link under Echline Junction towards Edinburgh, down Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Traffic wishing to travel on the A904/B800 will come off at Echline Junction.

Local traffic travelling on the A904 heading southbound will be diverted along the A904 to Echline Junction, down the southbound on slip to the public transport link towards Edinburgh, down Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

The M90 northbound will be closed between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions.

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound public transport link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted on to M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3.

The M90 northbound will also be closed at Junction 1B Ferrytoll, with traffic diverted off the motorway and then immediately back on again via the northbound on-slip.

A lane closure will be in place on the northbound carriageway of the Queensferry Crossing.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The Queensferry Crossing automated barriers require an upgrade to the long-term power supply, followed by trial deployments of the barriers – required to ensure the barriers continue to function properly.

“We need to close the carriageway during these test movements to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce; however, we’ve scheduled the work between 10pm and 6am to minimise any disruption.

“We’ll be making full use of the closures to carry out other maintenance and inspection tasks. This will reduce the need for further closures in future.”

Motorists should visit www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information.