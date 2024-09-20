Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strengthening works on the bridge carrying the M90 southbound over the B9080 at Kirkliston will begin on Monday.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works, which are due for completion by the end of December.

For the duration of the works, southbound lane closures will be in place on the M90 on the approach to M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston, with a temporary speed reduction in place. Below the bridge, temporary traffic lights and a temporary speed reduction will be in place on the B9080.

Overnight closures of the M90 southbound and the B9080 will be required.

Strengthening works will be carried out on the bridge carrying the M90 southbound over the B9080 at Kirkliston.

The first full overnight closure of the M90 southbound will take place on the night of Monday, September 23, between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion route signposted from Scotstoun Junction to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, via the A90, the A902 Maybury Road and the A8 Glasgow Road. This diversion will add an estimated nine miles and 20 minutes to affected journeys. The northbound M90 will remain open.

Details of further overnight closures will be publicised when dates are confirmed.

The first four overnight closures of the B9080 are expected to take place between 10pm and 6am on the nights of September 23, 25, 26 and 27, with further dates to be confirmed. No works are planned on the night of Tuesday, September 24.

During closures of the B9080, eastbound traffic heading towards Kirkliston will be diverted via the B8020 northbound from Winchburgh before turning east onto the A904 and south onto the B800, with the diversion ending at the Main Street crossroads in Kirkliston. Westbound traffic will be directed to follow the same diversion in reverse.

Due to a low bridge on the B800, a separate diversion will be signed for high sided vehicles from the A904 onto the A90 at Queensferry Junction, and then onto the A902 Maybury Road, A8 Glasgow Road, the A89 westbound from Newbridge Roundabout, and north onto the B800 towards Kirkliston.

Local access for all vehicles will be maintained along the B9080 up to, but not beyond, the bridge.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The project to repair and strengthen the bridge is essential to ensuring the structure continues to provide a safe and reliable service for years to come.

“A full closure of the southbound M90 is required on the night of September 23 to allow us to install temporary safety barriers. We also need to install access scaffolding and a steel strengthening plate spanning the road underneath the bridge, so the B9080 also needs to be closed to ensure the safety of our workforce and road users.

“Works will continue above and below the bridge outwith these closures, requiring a reduction in the number of lanes running southbound on the M90 and temporary traffic lights on the B9080. These may cause some delays to traffic, especially during peak times.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.